$10k cash, drug gear, tomahawk found in car

A car whose driver failed to stop for police was later found to contain $10,000 cash, a tomahawk and drug-dealing paraphernalia.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were patrolling in Middleton Rd about 10.30pm on Saturday.

A driver in a car without its lights on took off when signalled to stop, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police declined to pursue as it was too dangerous, but looked up the registered owner’s address.

Officers went to the address and saw the car pull in there. While arresting the two occupants, they saw a tomahawk in the car.

They conducted a warrantless search and found another bladed weapon, $10,000 in cash, scales, two gang patches and empty point bags which contained appeared to contain residue of white and brown crystals, Snr Sgt Bond said.

An investigation into the nature of the substances was ongoing.

The driver would appear in court on charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

The money had been seized to investigate whether it had been obtained unlawfully.

It could potentially be seized under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009, Snr Sgt Bond said.