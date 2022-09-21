Driver charged over death of fiancee

Sarah Shirley died after the vehicle she was travelling in was swept away by flood waters. PHOTO: ODT FILES

An Invercargill man has been charged over the death of his fiancee after the vehicle they were in was swept away in North Taieri floods.

Garry Stephen Harvey (34) appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday on a count of reckless driving causing the death of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Shirley.

The defendant was allegedly trying to get across Silver Stream on July 12 after a period of sustained heavy rain, when the power of the water threw them off course.

In a death notice, the victim was described as the "deeply loved and adored soulmate" of Harvey — "crazy, unique, loving, quirky, cherished and beautiful".

While Ms Shirley died at the scene, the other two people in the four-wheel-drive managed to get out.

One man trekked through swollen creeks to get help, while the other stayed at the scene.

Harvey was bailed and will come back before the court next month.

Reckless driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.