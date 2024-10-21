Drunk driver hits parked car - police

A driver five times over the legal alcohol limit crashed into a parked car in central Dunedin over the weekend, police say.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said police responded to the intersection of York Pl and Stuart St, at 12.20am on Saturday.

A 38-year-old woman was driving her Hyundai towards the intersection when she collided with a car parked at the bend.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 1268mcg — five times over the legal limit for adults of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

She was suspended from driving for 28 days and was summonsed to appear in court before being taken home.

Police were also called to Melbourne St, at 1am yesterday, after reports of a woman allegedly attempting to drive while drunk.

A 26-year-old woman found by officers in the seat of a Nissan vehicle admitted to driving and recorded a breath alcohol level of 988mcg.

Summons were served and her licence was suspended for 28 days, Snr Sgt Reay said.

