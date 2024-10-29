Dunedin family 'terrified' after alleged racist attack

A Middle Eastern family was left "terrified" after being threatened with a metre-long machete in an alleged racially motivated attack.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said two brothers, aged 29 and 31, and a 29-year-old male used the weapon to intimidate the family in Aberdeen Rd, St Clair, after they believed they were being filmed.

"The incident appears to be racially motivated and caused the neighbours to be terrified."

It occurred at 5.30pm yesterday and police understood the victim was talking to a family member on their phone and not filming the offenders, Sgt Reay said.

Police arrested all three of the offenders and they were held in custody overnight.

They would appear in the Dunedin District Court today.