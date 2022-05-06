A recidivist drink-driver has turned his life around despite an eighth drink-driving conviction, a court has heard.

Robin Michael Gough’s seven previous convictions dated back to 1996.

The 45-year-old appeared in the Oamaru District Court yesterday where his counsel Ngaire Alexander said he was now in long-term employment at a freezing works.

The five years since his last drink-driving was "significant", she said.

Gough had intended to have one drink the night of January 7 and head home on his motorcycle.

However, Mrs Alexander said, his resolve became quickly undone and he had more than intended.

Concerned about his bike being targeted or stolen if he left it, he made the "foolish decision" to ride it back home with a breath-alcohol level of 600mcg, and while forbidden to drive.

Even so, Gough was more a risk to himself than anyone else on his motorcycle, Mrs Alexander said.

Judge Joanna Maze said Gough continued to "take risks with the safety of other innocent road users simply by choosing to drink and drive".

If he did it again, there would be a risk of a custodial sentence.

Gough was sentenced to six months’ home detention, ordered to pay court costs of $130, and disqualified for 28 days, with alcohol-interlock provisions to follow.