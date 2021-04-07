Forbidden driver used phone before fence-post crash

A 21-year-old man is to appear in the Dunedin District Court later this month on driving charges after losing control of his car, which ended up balanced on a wooden fence post.

Constable Nick Turner said the car crashed in Reid Ave, by Mosgiel’s Memorial Park yesterday.

It landed on top of a wooden post from a chain-link fence surrounding the park.

Const Turner said the man was later located by police, who found he was an unlicensed and forbidden driver.

"He admitted to using his cellphone and crossing the centre line.

"I think there’s a lesson to be learnt there, about how things can go terribly wrong when you use your phone while driving."

