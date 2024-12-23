Man crashes into parked car after 'Tradies' Day' drinking

Police say a Dunedin man was more than three times the legal alcohol limit when he crashed into a parked car and fence in Ravensbourne.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin said a 47-year-old male had been drinking since noon on Friday as part of "Tradies' Day" celebrations and decided to drive to a friend’s house in Ravensbourne.

He made it to Totara St in the suburb but once there, crashed into a parked vehicle and a fence at about 7.15pm, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man underwent breath-testing procedures at the scene and recorded a breath alcohol level of 917mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he had been summoned to appear in the Dunedin District Court.