Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Raid finds shotgun hidden down side of child's bed

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A loaded sawn-off shotgun was found hidden down the side of a child's bed during a police raid on a Dunedin property.

    Otago Coastal relieving area investigations manager Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dylan Ross said officers executed a search warrant in Helensburgh yesterday.

    A loaded sawn-off shotgun (over/under barrel configuration) was found hidden down the side of a child’s bed in the address, he said.

    Two pistols were also found in a vehicle on the property.

    Police located a quantity of cannabis and MDMA, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

    A 31-year-old man living at the address has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of illegal substances.

    Further charges were pending.

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter