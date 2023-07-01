Rapist again declined parole

Nyal Heke

A Dunedin rapist who punched a fellow inmate, which ultimately led to the man’s death, remains a high risk of violence.

Nyal Heke (34) was declined parole for a second time when he appeared before the board last month and will remain behind bars until at least May 2024.

In June 2018, Heke was jailed for a decade after a jury at the Dunedin District Court found him guilty on two counts of rape.

The charges arose after he approached a woman in central Dunedin the previous year.

She rebuffed his advances but Heke followed her, and as she walked home up High St, he ushered her into a secluded walkway where the violations took place.

Online sleuthing by the victim led to her identifying the man and she contacted him on social media seeking an apology and an assurance the rapist would not attack another woman.

"I’m really sorry. I won’t ever do that again. You have my word ... you are safe," he responded.

In November 2017, while Heke was on remand at the Otago Corrections Facility, he was in an exercise yard with other prisoners, including 47-year-old Grant Steven Bowden.

A coronial inquiry in January was played CCTV footage of what happened.

Minutes after the pair had an initial, brief clash there was further posturing and Bowden aimed punches and kicks at Heke, who dodged the blows.

He threw a flurry of punches in response, one of which connected and sent the victim crashing on to the concrete.

Medical staff saved Bowden’s life by removing part of his skull to relieve the pressure built up by his brain swelling but in December 2018, he developed a chest infection and died in Waitakere Hospital.

Heke had 15 months added to his sentence after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

Since being in Christchurch Men’s Prison, the Parole Board heard Heke had completed sex-offender treatment

"He told the board that he only accepted that he raped the woman when he was about eight months into the programme," panel convener Kathryn Snook said.

Heke had since had sessions with a psychologist and was assessed as a high risk of violent reoffending, and an above-average risk of further sex offending.

The Parole Board supported his transition to self-care villas at the prison and guided releases in the community.

"Mr Heke has done well," Ms Snook said.

"However, he has spent most of his adult life in prison for very serious offending. He needs to complete the work with the psychologist and progress through the reintegration pathway. He also needs to develop a very strong release proposal."

The coronial conclusions regarding Bowden’s death have not yet been released.