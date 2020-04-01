'Red-handed': Member of the public foils liquor store burglary

A man has been caught "red handed" allegedly attempting to burgle a liquor store on George St, in Dunedin.

A member of the public reported the incident to police at about 5.30pm yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said it was thanks to an "awesome team effort" between police, dogs, "intel" and road policing that the 37-year-old was arrested.

The offender will appear in Dunedin District Court today.

