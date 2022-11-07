Six Mazdas stolen in one night

Six Mazdas have been stolen overnight and youths are believed to be involved in the thefts, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said six Mazdas had been stolen overnight from in and around Dunedin.

The haul comprised of 4 Mazda Demios and two Mazda Familias.

Some were stolen from St Clair and St Kilda, and four were stolen or dumped in Mosgiel, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were investigating the matter and believe youth were involved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

