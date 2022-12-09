Skateboard getaway ends in church arrest

Police take a man into custody after a chase around central Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

An altercation at Work and Income resulted in a man being hauled from a Dunedin church by police officers after a foot chase through the central city.

Officers were called to reports of a man making threatening comments at Work and Income in Princes St about 12.30pm today, a police spokeswoman said.

Police arrived to trespass the man and a chase ensued, with the man heading in the direction of lower Stuart St on a skateboard.

The man was arrested about 1.05pm. He was being held in police custody but no decision had yet been made on charges.

Police were also called to the same location yesterday as the man was behaving in a similar manner, although officers were unable to locate the man, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said he was at the traffic lights at the intersection of lower Stuart St and Moray Place when he saw the man barreling towards them on a skateboard, heading towards the train station.

He went to first church and heard a chorus of sirens on and off around the central city as officers searched for the man.

Two ‘‘puffed as’’ constables came running towards them.

The man was dragged out of the church, while shouting.

Several officers were required to get the man into the police car.

