Taxi driver robbed in North Dunedin

Police were called to an aggravated robbery of a taxi driver in North Dunedin early this morning.

Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk said police were called to the alleged robbery in Norwood St, Normanby, about 3.30am.

After arriving police established four offenders had threatened the driver before running from the vehicle

Police dog units responded and tracked the suspects.

Four people were located a short time later and were being spoken to by police.

The taxi driver was not injured but was "understandably shaken".

Police were providing support.