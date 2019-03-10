Cycleway opened; islands altered

A cyclist rides on a redesigned section of new cycleway in State Highway 1, near lower Stuart St, in central Dunedin. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

New cycle lanes along State Highway 1 in central and North Dunedin have been officially opened.

The construction of the $8 million agency project began towards the end of 2017.

North Dunedin MP David Clark opened the cycleway last week with representatives of the NZ Transport Agency, Dunedin City Council and other people involved with the project.

Agency spokeswoman Frances Adank said the layout of cycleway islands on a section of the cycleway had been altered.

Three smaller "drive-over'' concrete islands had replaced one larger concrete separator island in SH1 near lower Stuart St to make it easier for motorists to access an entrance to Allied Press, while maintaining the cycleway delineation.

The larger islands were designed to be moved, she said.

"They are pinned and grouted in place, so that is one of their advantages if there need to be small alterations in the future - they don't need to be jack hammered out.''

