Dancers keep spring in step

    By John Lewis
    Highland dancers (from left) Lexi Harris, of Outram, Georgia Dahlenburg, of Mosgiel, and Harper Higginson, of Allanton, were among the few entertainers able to perform, when the Town Meets Country Mosgiel Family Fun Day was rained out yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    It takes a lot to make a Highland lass call it quits.

    Seven-year-olds Lexi Harris, Georgia Dahlenburg and Harper Higginson were among a small group of performers at the Town Meets Country Mosgiel Family Fun Day yesterday, who said the show must go on and did not let the wet weather keep them from going on stage.

    All of the outdoor events were cancelled, and while the trio would have been happy to perform in the rain, they flung themselves at the opportunity to perform indoors instead.

    RSA Mosgiel vice-president Kevin Thompson said the car park outside the RSA in Church St was fenced off to host the event, which aimed to show ‘‘townies’’ what country life was like.

    The events included farm animals, a ‘‘bark up’’ with dogs, sheep shearing, tractors, a colouring competition, live music, a haggis ceremony, bagpipes and Highland dancing, face painting, meat raffles, and food and drinks.

    Only the dancing, live music, colouring competition, haggis ceremony, face painting and raffles went ahead, albeit indoors.

    Mr Thompson said the inaugural event was held in 2018, as a fundraiser to help save RSA Mosgiel.

    But it had now become an annual family event raising money to grow monthly events for RSA veterans and members.

