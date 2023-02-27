Vandervis move from disability role welcomed

Disabled Persons Assembly NZ kaituitui Chris Ford. Photo: Gregor Richardson (file)

A proposal to replace Dunedin councillor Lee Vandervis on the Disability Issues Advisory Group has been welcomed by a disability advocate.

Cr Vandervis is to switch roles with Cr Mandy Mayhem, who will take up the councillor position on the advisory group while Cr Vandervis picks up Age Concern representation, it has been signalled.

Lee Vandervis

The recommended switch is included in a report for tomorrow's council meeting about councillor appointments to external organisations.

Disabled Persons Assembly Dunedin had earlier raised some concerns.

"We welcome the council’s proposal to change the councillor representative on the Disability Issues Advisory Group (DIAG)," kaituitui, or community connector, Chris Ford said.

"We raised concerns with the council about the chairing of DIAG, and are pleased to see that these concerns have been taken on board.

"Disabled people give their time, knowledge and expert advice from the lived experience of disability on advisory groups.

"Having a councillor representative that recognises, respects and values the perspective and advice of disabled people who are part of the advisory group is essential."

Mandy Mahem

In 2016, Cr Vandervis advised a disabled candidate for the council that "being a councillor is all about having people understand where you come from, and you simply are not able to make yourself understood".

A rival candidate, Barry Timmings, brought up the discussion during the election campaign, arguing Cr Vandervis had told the disabled candidate, Joshua Perry, he should not stand.

Cr Vandervis, who has an autistic son with speech difficulties, disputed this.

"I told him it was really good that he stood, that it showed real courage, and that it was a very difficult thing to do to get in front of people and try and get a point across,'' Cr Vandervis said in 2016.

Mr Perry said Cr Vandervis had told him he "wouldn't get into council as nobody can understand me''.

"He was quite rude to me.''

Mr Ford told Radio New Zealand in 2016 the comments by Cr Vandervis were abhorrent.

"The parts of his commentary which referred to his being supposedly compassionate were in my view pretty patronising, actually."

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said the proposed switch in responsibilities was a natural swap and a better fit.

This would align better with the two councillors' areas of interest, he said.

"I can't remember who suggested it and who raised the issue."

However, Mr Radich confirmed the viewpoint of Mr Ford was a factor.

Asked to what extent historical comments from Cr Vandervis influenced the switch in roles, Mr Radich said "not much at all".

Cr Mayhem confirmed the switch was not instigated by her and said she felt she would do well in her new role.

The importance of accessibility was something she had emphasised.

Mr Ford said the assembly would ask the council to ensure the chair or co-chair of the group was a disabled person.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz