Detour in place at Braeside

Drivers using State Highway 1 south of Dunedin today will face a detour at Braeside from 9am to 3pm.

Contractors Fulton Hogan said the company had ‘‘some urgent repairs to make to the wire rope barrier at Braeside’’.

The wire rope barrier keeps opposing lanes of traffic separated.

‘‘The nature of the work means that we need to close SH1 (Main South Rd) and detour traffic around the site,’’ the statement said.