'Devastating': Polytechnic graduation postponed due to threat

Otago Polytechnic has postponed its graduation ceremony scheduled for tomorrow following a threat which led the University of Otago to abandon its ceremony yesterday.

The polytechnic said this morning that following advice from police it had made the "devastating" decision to postpone graduation ceremonies scheduled for tomorrow and pre-grad ceremonies today and tomorrow.

Otago Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said they were closely monitoring the situation and were in regular dialogue with police.

"We know how much work, passion, heart and soul goes into study, as well as academic provision and all the various student support services.

"Many, many people are affected, included those who work so hard to organise graduation ceremonies. However, the safety of students and staff is Otago Polytechnic’s number one priority," Dr Gibbons said.

Otago Polytechnic would also like to convey its sympathy to the students and staff at the University of Otago, whose ceremonies were also affected.

Otago Polytechnic Students' Association president Nathan Laurie expressed said the postponement did not diminish the achievements of students in what was a really challenging year.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said it had not made a decision about whether to postpone its graduation ceremony scheduled for Saturday, although that position could change later today.