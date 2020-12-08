Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Diesel spill in Green Island contained

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Firefighters say they have contained a diesel spill in Green Island.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were called the spill, off Main South Rd, late this morning.

    A spokesman at the scene said about 300 litres had spilled from a tank which holds 1500 litres.

    He said it had been bunded and prevented from going into the nearby Kaikorai Stream. 

    A fire crew at the scene in Green Island. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Two crewmen had been covered in the fuel and were awaiting the decontamination unit. He said first aid had been administered but there was no word on the extent of any injuries.

    Fire crews worked alongside Otago Regional Council staff to contain the spill.

     

