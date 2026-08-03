A Dunedin bottle store owner says she is in disbelief after masked intruders smashed through two layers of glass doors to seize “numerous bottles of spirits” before fleeing in a vehicle. Caversham Liquor owner Brenda Yee estimated the damage to the store was in the thousands of dollars. “In the entire history of just being here . . . we’ve had damages to windows but not to the extent where it’s through two doors,” Mrs Yee said. “It’s just a mess in the store.” Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said four people smashed through the glass at Caversham Liquor, about 4.15am on Monday. “All persons decamped in a black-coloured Honda Civic,” Snr Sgt Notman said. “Inquiries are continuing with a scene guard in place.” CCTV footage, seen by the Otago Daily Times, showed one intruder grabbing bottles from behind the counter and passing them to another through the shattered glass door. Both individuals were masked; one donned a balaclava. Mrs Yee said two layers of glass doors were smashed and “numerous bottles of spirits”, predominantly vodka, were taken. She believed the intruders used a spade to break the glass. The store’s fog cannon and alarms were activated. There had been shoplifters in the past, but Mrs Yee said they had never experienced a break-in like this before. She was in “disbelief”. “I wouldn’t like this to happen to anyone else. “It’s quite hard for us to recover from something like this because we are a small business and are independent.” Forensics had been to the store and she thanked police for their support. ©Allied MediaThe damage is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars. Photo: Peter McIntosh Bottle-O Hillside owner Michael Sumner said a group of people attempted to break into his business that same morning. “They came with a spade and a pair of vice grips and didn’t get very far in.” He believed it was the same group who broke into Caversham Liquor and had been in touch with police. “It’s sad for our local community,” Mr Sumner said. “We want to be safe in business and we want to be safe in where we live and what we do.” Anyone who witnessed anything or had residential CCTV or dashcam footage was asked to contact police via 105, quoting the file number 260803/4608. tim.scott@odt.co.nz