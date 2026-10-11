Young disc golfers had their aim on target in Dunedin.

They twice went close on Saturday to what you might call a hole-in-one in regular golf.

Twenty-one competitors, aged 7 to 15, took part in the New Zealand Disc Golf Junior Series event at Brockville Park.

“There were almost a couple of aces … which was amazing,” WFC Disc Golf and tournament director Kelvin Cummings said.

An ace did not happen often at regular tournaments, let alone by youngsters, he said.

The Dunedin tournament was part of a six-event national series.

Results from the two rounds of 18-hole disc golf in Dunedin would be compared with the other events in the series and contribute to a national leader board.

Mr Cummings said the sport was basically the same as golf, but with discs.

The event showcased the growth of junior disc golf in Otago and was focused on “getting young people outdoors, building confidence, developing sporting skills and creating inclusive opportunities for rangatahi and families”, he said.

It was hosted by Disc Golf Dunedin and WFC Disc Golf.

“Mums and dads were so keen that they ended up buying some discs for their family so that they can go out and spend some more time out there on various courses throughout the country with their kids,” Mr Cummings said.

There were prizes and giveaways.

Mr Cummings said tournament participants were able to trial TechDisc, which measured aspects of throwing performance.

A digital component on the disc provided feedback about spin rates and angles.

Mr Cummings said New Zealand had well over 100 courses and about 95% could be used free of charge.

“I consider disc golf to be an incredibly welcoming sport globally, because once you’ve got the discs, it’s generally a free event.”