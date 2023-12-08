Divers in trouble at Dunedin beach

A rescue helicopter was called in to assist during the incident at Smaills Beach. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Emergency services were called out to Smaills Beach, in Dunedin, after two divers got in trouble in the water this morning.

A police spokesman said they were called to Ocean Grove about 9.10am after reports of the divers in trouble.

Ambulance, surf life savers and a helicopter also responded, the spokesman said.

By 10am, both divers were out of the water and were being assessed by the helicopter crew, he said.

Any word on the condition of the divers was not immediately available.

More to come . . .