Eight ducklings had to be rescued after getting into strife in Dunedin yesterday.

PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Willowbank firefighters were called to Dover St, in Pine Hill, about 1.40pm after a group of ducklings were found trapped in a drain, Senior Firefighter Andrew McAuley said.

Firefighters got all eight birds out safely.

Dover St resident Tara Driver (22, pictured) said there were often ducks in the area as her neighbour fed them.

She helped reunite the ducklings with their worried mum, who was standing nearby "quacking and quite stressed out".