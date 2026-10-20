Dunedin police thanked the public after stopping an alleged drunk driver weaving across the highway while nearly five times over the legal limit.

The incident was the second time in less than a month the man has been stopped for drink-driving, having previously blown a high breath alcohol reading of 2062mcgs in Timaru, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

The 33-year-old man was driving through Waikouaiti when he was stopped by police at 7.20pm on Wednesday.

He came to the attention to officers while driving along State Highway One after multiple members of the public called police due to the man crossing the centreline and “weaving all over the road”.

The man was stopped in Waikouaiti and underwent breath testing procedures.

The 33-year-old man was driving through Waikouaiti when he was stopped by police. Photo: Google Maps

He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1206mcgs — almost five times the legal limit of 250mcgs.

He explained to officers that he had drunk four glasses of wine the night before.

However, the number was not the highest drink driving result the man has produced within the past month.

He was also stopped while driving through Timaru where he recorded an even higher breath-alcohol level of 2062mcgs — over eight times the legal limit.

For his first drink driving offence, the man’s licence was suspended for 28 days, he was charged with excess breath alcohol level, and he was summoned to appear in Timaru District Court at a later date.

When he was stopped for a second time, his car was impounded as he was driving despite his suspended licence.

He was also given another charge for excess breath alcohol level, but for this one would need to appear in Dunedin District Court.

Sgt Lee thanked the members of the public who reported the man’s driving.

"Thank you for making that phone call that's kept all road users safe.”

In Dunedin on Sunday, a 23-year-old alleged drink driver was reported by members of the public for weaving over the centre line and almost colliding with oncoming traffic in Tennyson St at 11.10pm.

Police quickly located the man parked up on the road.

He underwent breath testing procedures and he recorded a breath alcohol level of 1081mcgs — over four times the legal limit.

The man was charged with excess breath alcohol, his licence was suspended and was summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz