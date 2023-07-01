Driver flees after crashing stolen car in Roslyn

A stolen car crashed and rolled before the driver ran from the scene in Roslyn yesterday morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the crash at 4.25am after a stolen Mazda Familia crashed into a boulder in the median strip in Stuart St near the Tyne St intersection.

The car, which was stolen on Thursday evening, was travelling uphill, away from the city centre, at the time of the crash.

After the car rolled a witness told police they saw the driver, and sole occupant, run from the scene.

Inquiries were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.