Driver hits wrong pedal, crashes into house in Mornington

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A foot accidentally on the accelerator instead of the brake sent a car crashing into the side of a Mornington house this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Galloway St about 4pm, after a woman accidentally hit the wrong pedal as she left a church and crashed into the house opposite.
Police said the driver was uninjured.
"She just heard a very big bang," she said.
One of the family’s dogs, bull mastiff cross Milkshake, had bolted from the scene and they were frantically looking for it this afternoon.
A structural engineer was assessing the damaged part of the house.