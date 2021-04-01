Thursday, 1 April 2021

Driver hits wrong pedal, crashes into house in Mornington

    By Daisy Hudson
    A foot accidentally on the accelerator instead of the brake sent a car crashing into the side of a Mornington house this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to Galloway St about 4pm, after a woman accidentally hit the wrong pedal as she left a church and crashed into the house opposite.

    Police said the driver was uninjured.

    Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR
    The owner of the house, Pauline Fallows, had just whipped over to the supermarket when the incident happened. Her daughter was in the house, but was uninjured.

    "She just heard a very big bang," she said.

    One of the family’s dogs, bull mastiff cross Milkshake, had bolted from the scene and they were frantically looking for it this afternoon.

    A structural engineer was assessing the damaged part of the house. 

