Driver tracked down after 'fleeing Waldronville crash'

A 54-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving and drink driving, after allegedly colliding with a car in Waldronville and driving off, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the incident happened about 5.30pm on Thursday at the entrance to the Dunedin Clay Target Club.

He said a 27-year-old man was turning left out of the gun club on to Brighton Rd, where another car was waiting to turn left into the driveway.

‘‘There wasn’t enough room for the two vehicles, so the driver signalled for the 27-year-old to leave.

‘‘He pulled out, but another vehicle driven by a 54-year-old overtook the car that was being courteous, and crashed into the 27-year-old.

‘‘The 54-year-old got out to see if the 27-year-old was okay but then drove off."

Police later found the 54-year-old at his home address.

He was intoxicated and blew 600mcg. He is to appear in the Dunedin District Court for dangerous driving and drink driving.