Catherine Saunders. Photo: NZME

Dunedin-born-and-raised broadcaster Catherine Saunders has died. She was 83.

Mrs Saunders, nee Dowling, was born in Dunedin and attended St Philomena’s School.

She moved into broadcasting in the 1960s and was a longtime panellist on the Beauty and the Beast television show. She also had her own television show, Tonight with Cathy Saunders.

In 2001, she was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to broadcasting and the community.

She died in Auckland earlier this month.

An obituary will follow. — Allied Media