A Dunedin driver who blasted through an orange traffic light after tailgating an undercover police car told officers he was “running late”.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were patrolling the North Dunedin area in an unmarked patrol car on Tuesday.

While driving in Anzac Ave, about 3.30pm, a vehicle began tailgating the patrol car.

The patrol car slowed down for an orange traffic light at the intersection with Frederick St.

However, the other vehicle overtook it and shot through the intersection, Sgt Lee said.

The vehicle was stopped by police.

Behind the wheel was a 45-year-old man, who told police he was “running late”.

The man passed a breath screening test and was issued infringement notices for his driving offences, Sgt Lee said.

About an hour later, police also responded to a vehicle collision in Richardson St.

A 57-year-old man was attempting to complete a u-turn, but he failed to see another vehicle coming up from behind which pulled out in front of him.

It struck the driver’s side of the man’s vehicle, “causing it to spin and crash into a parked vehicle on the other side of the road”.

There was “significant damage” to all three vehicles and at least one needed to be towed from the scene.

A decision on enforcement action was pending, Sgt Lee said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz