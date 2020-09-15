Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Dunedin drivers fall foul of police

    By Molly Houseman
    Drivers in Dunedin continue to run red lights and use their mobile phones while driving.

    Police carried out another intersection operation at London St, George St and Pitt St, yesterday between 10.30am and 11.30 am.

    Senior sergeant Anthony Bond said police observed a number of drivers either not wearing their seatbelts, using their mobile phones, or running the red lights.

    Education and enforcement work was undertaken with the drivers.

