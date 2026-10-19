After years of waiting, two international acts are coming to Dunedin early next year in what is shaping up to be a “massive month for live music”.

British drum and bass heavyweights Chase & Status will headline Forsyth Barr Stadium in March 2027 — the stadium’s first major concert in nearly three years — joining an acoustic Bryan Adams show slated for the Dunedin Town Hall that same month.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Phil King said the announcements were huge for the city.

“Two very different shows, two world-class artists, one month,” Mr King said.

“Whether you’re in the stadium for Chase & Status or in the Town Hall for an unforgettable night with Bryan Adams, March 2027 is shaping up as a massive month for live music in Dunedin, and for our local economy which greatly benefits when fans come to town.”

Mr King confirmed to the Otago Daily Times the Chase & Status concert would utilise the stadium at its full capacity setup.

He expected it to draw a crowd of 25,000-30,000 people.

Bryan Adams (centre) and British drum and bass duo Chase & Status are two international acts that are coming to Dunedin in March 2027. Photo: Supplied

The event had been in the works for a few months and would be the biggest indoor show Chase & Status had ever done, he said.

“The fact that it’s in the South Island is just amazing.

“That’s something that the people of Dunedin should be so proud of.”

It has been 960 days since Forsyth Barr Stadium last played host to a major international concert, that being Pink in March 2024.

Mr King has teased the arrival of events to Dunedin since he stepped into the role as chief executive last month.

“When I said I believed a golden age of events was coming to Forsyth Barr Stadium, this is exactly what I meant.

“Chase & Status are one of the most powerful live acts on the planet, and they’re bringing that show to a fully roofed stadium built for a night like this.”

Chase & Status perform onstage during All Points East in August 2025, London, England. Photo: Getty Images

In the early 2000s, Bath St was the beating heart of New Zealand drum and bass, hosting international names such as Noisia and DJ Scientific, giving rise to a generation of local DJs and MCs.

“We’re bringing that energy back on a much bigger stage, and it marks the start of Ōtepoti becoming the must-play city for music, performance and beyond.”

About 60% of Forsyth Barr Stadium crowds travelled from outside Dunedin, Mr King said.

He expected fans from Christchurch, Queenstown and Invercargill, right through to Wellington and Auckland, to make a weekend of it.

“Forsyth Barr Stadium is the stage the whole South shows up for.

“We’re big enough for the world’s best acts, with the kind of Southern hospitality you won’t find anywhere else: warm, friendly and always going above and beyond.”

Chase & Status — real names Saul Milton and Will Kennard — were formed in London in 2003.

The British duo have since headlined shows worldwide, including at Glastonbury’s Other Stage, and Reading and Leeds.

In a statement, Dunedin Venues touted the show as “the biggest electronic event ever staged under an enclosed stadium roof in New Zealand”.

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker said the show was “the start of an exciting new chapter for our city and the stadium”.

“An event of this scale brings thousands of visitors into our city, and with them comes a real economic boost for our hotels, restaurants, bars, retailers and local businesses.

“It’s a chance to show visitors everything Dunedin has to offer, from our heritage and harbour to our food and nightlife.”

Ticketek Entertainment Group (TEG) chief executive Cameron Hoy said Dunedin was the obvious choice for Chase & Status’ biggest New Zealand concert.

“When TEG and Ticketek locked in our 10-year partnership with Dunedin Venues in March, this is exactly what we had in mind: bringing major international acts to Forsyth Barr Stadium for fans across the South.

“For us, it’s about putting more world-class entertainment on the region’s doorstep and making it easy for fans to discover a show, buy tickets and enjoy the night.

“There’s plenty more to come for Dunedin.”

Bryan Adams will play a solo acoustic show at the Dunedin Town Hall in March 2027. Photo: Supplied

Adams’ stripped-back “Bare Bones” acoustic show, which is also coming to Wellington, was announced by Frontier Touring as an addition to the two arena shows in Auckland and Christchurch he was already performing as part of his “Roll With The Punches” tour.

It will be the first time Adams has performed his acoustic series in New Zealand and Australia in more than 15 years.

Mr King said they had discussed having Adams perform an arena-style show in Dunedin.

But Adams had wanted to bring a more intimate show to the Dunedin Town Hall.

“It was his choice that he wanted to come here and do the more stripped-back show.

“He saw something really special about coming to Dunedin.

“He wanted to be here . . . he had heard a lot about the venue itself, because it’s amazing.

“Old Norma at the back there. Who knows? He might get on and play that.”

The popularity of a stripped-back show should not be underestimated, Mr King said.

He expected tickets to sell “like hotcakes”.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Phil King. Photo: Supplied

“We want to take Dunedin to the world, rather than waiting for the world to come to Dunedin.

“These sort of acts help us spread the word about how good Dunedin is.”

Frontier Touring chief executive Dion Brant said they were looking forward to bringing Adams to Dunedin.

The acoustic show was all about intimacy and connection “and the Dunedin Town Hall is the perfect room for it — audiences are in for something truly special”, Mr Brant said.

Chase & Status will be performing on March 5. Bryan Adams will be performing on March 13.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz