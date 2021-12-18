Dunedin identity Joan Butcher remembered

It was fitting that the service began with You’ll Never Walk Alone ringing through the speakers.

Because many of the roughly 60 people at Holy Name Dunedin North had indeed walked with, and cared for, Joan Butcher through many of her 67 years.

A public service was held at the church for the city identity yesterday.

Ms Butcher died in Dunedin on August 29. She had long-term health issues and battled alcohol addiction for many years.

A memorial could not be held until now due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Several speakers paid tribute to Ms Butcher, among them Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, who choked up as he discussed being asked to write an online tribute for her.

"I thought twice about saying yes, because even after Joan had gone, I wanted her memory to be safe, and not vulnerable or exposed to the crueller elements of society."

But he recalled the well-known photo of Ms Butcher holding the Ranfurly Shield aloft in the Octagon.

Retired nurse Rosie Simpson spoke movingly about Joan Butcher at a memorial service for the late city identity at Holy Name Dunedin North yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

"I remembered that Joan truly was an icon of this city, and our icons deserved to be honoured."

Because of Dunedin's nature as a university city, people from all over the globe had come across Ms Butcher during their time here.

Many had posted online tributes, or sent messages to Mr Hawkins following Ms Butcher's death.

Despite all of the pain she experienced in her life, he said he hoped she felt even a fraction of the love and affection that was felt for her.

Many alluded to Ms Butcher's difficult life and childhood abuse, which saw her turn to alcohol and become a regular feature in Dunedin's court system.

But lawyer Anne Stevens QC recalled how meeting Ms Butcher and discovering her humour and self-awareness showed how appearances could be deceiving.

She said the most surprising thing about Ms Butcher was that she had died, saying she had an "air of indestructibility".

Many of those present at the service were members of organisations who had helped care for Ms Butcher, including the Southern District Health Board.

Shopping bags and one of Joan Butcher’s paintings were placed beneath her ashes during a service at Holy Name Dunedin North yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Ms Butcher often spent time at Dunedin Hospital's emergency department.

Retired nurse Rosie Simpson described how nurses would care for Ms Butcher on their night shift, washing her clothes, giving her food, and putting her up in a bed for the night before sending her on her way the next morning.

She would always write "God bless you and thank you" on a napkin for the staff before leaving.

"I’ve never forgotten that," she said.

"Joan is the only person through all my years in ED whose birthday I know by heart."

After the service, a procession made its way to All Saints' Church, amid a downpour, for the blessing of Ms Butcher's ashes.

She was survived by her husband, Hone Hawkins.

