Dunedin man accidentally shoots own foot

A Dunedin man was transported to hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the foot.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Kenmure Rd, Kenmure at 10.20pm yesterday after a report of a shooting wound.

When police arrived they knocked on the front door, and the 59-year-old man answered with a small bleeding hole through the top of his foot.

The man shot himself with a high-powered air rifle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Hato Hone St John attended and transported the man to hospital.

‘‘The rules of firearm safety apply to all firearms, whether they are air rifles or not,’’ he said.

‘‘Treat all firearms as loaded and follow the golden rule not to point them at yourself or others.’’

