Psalm Barbarich. Photo: NZ Police

Police are appealing for sightings of a man jailed for his part in the armed robbery of a Mosgiel pub.

Psalm Barbarich was imprisoned in 2024 after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

Barbarich, 39, has a parole recall warrant and is believed to be in the Dunedin area, police said.

“If you see Barbarich, please call police immediately.”

People who have information about his whereabouts were asked to contact police via 105 either over the phone or online, referencing file number 260701/6272.

Barbarich was sentenced in the Dunedin District Court to four years, eight months’ imprisonment in June 2024 for his role in the robbery of the Crofters Arms.

- Allied Media