'Dunedin sound' icon Hamish Kilgour found dead

Hamish Kilgour photographed for Rip It Up in 1983 by Alec Bathgate.

Award-winning Dunedin musician Hamish Kilgour has died.

The prominent 'Dunedin sound' musician, who co-founded The Clean, was last seen at Palms Shopping Mall in Christchurch on Sunday, November 27.

This morning a police spokeswoman confirmed he had been found dead, and the matter had been referred to the Coroner.

Kilgour was inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017 with The Clean.