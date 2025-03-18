Dunedin woman's killer denied parole again

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Gareth Lawrence Smither, 53, was declined parole again at a hearing last month after the victim’s family continued to “strongly” oppose his release to the South.
Smither murdered 26-year-old Karen Jacobs in 1997 and has been in prison since his sentencing that year.
The killer was transferred to Waikeria Prison in the Waikato to facilitate a release in the North Island, and at the recent hearing he accepted a release in the South Island was unrealistic.
"That is a factor of real importance for the future."
The board heard Smither had completed all available rehabilitative programmes and had not accrued any misconducts while in prison.
Long-term accommodation was the key, Sir Ron said.
Any residence with a six-month stay was inappropriate, he said, Smither required a facility with at least a 12-month term.
Smither had been discharged from a psychiatric hospital two days before the brutal murder.
He stabbed Jacobs 33 times - mainly in the neck area - and then bashed her repeatedly with a garden spade while her daughter was in the next room.
Ms Jacobs' body was found by her mother.
Smither will see the Parole Board again in August.