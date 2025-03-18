Dunedin woman's killer denied parole again

Gareth Lawrence Smither murdered Karen Jacobs in 1997. File photo

A Dunedin man who used knives and a spade to murder his ex-girlfriend will remain locked up until he finds a suitable release facility.

Gareth Lawrence Smither, 53, was declined parole again at a hearing last month after the victim’s family continued to “strongly” oppose his release to the South.

Smither murdered 26-year-old Karen Jacobs in 1997 and has been in prison since his sentencing that year.

The killer was transferred to Waikeria Prison in the Waikato to facilitate a release in the North Island, and at the recent hearing he accepted a release in the South Island was unrealistic.

Karen Jacobs

“One of the concerns has been in finding Mr Smither suitable accommodation is whether or not there is or can be adequate [redacted] support for him in the community," board chair Sir Ron Young said.

"That is a factor of real importance for the future."

The board heard Smither had completed all available rehabilitative programmes and had not accrued any misconducts while in prison.

Long-term accommodation was the key, Sir Ron said.

Any residence with a six-month stay was inappropriate, he said, Smither required a facility with at least a 12-month term.

Smither had been discharged from a psychiatric hospital two days before the brutal murder.

He stabbed Jacobs 33 times - mainly in the neck area - and then bashed her repeatedly with a garden spade while her daughter was in the next room.

Ms Jacobs' body was found by her mother.

Smither will see the Parole Board again in August.