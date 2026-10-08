Tributes are flowing for an elderly Mosgiel couple who died following a crash on State Highway 1 north of Oamaru.

They were 87-year-old Elisabeth May Cunningham, and 88-year-old Allan Hugh Lyall.

Mrs Cunningham was a beloved wife, cherished mother, much-loved grandmother and a loving and trusted friend, an online tribute said.

“Elisabeth enriched the lives of everyone she touched, was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.”

Mr Lyall was remembered as a dearly loved husband, father-in-law, grandpa and great grandpa.

The Taieri Friendship Club wrote it was with much sadness they had to say farewell to a treasured member of the club.

“Allan was always there to guide and support our club members.

Over the many years he was on committee, going on to be our President, always managing to have interesting speakers to entertain our members.

“He was still on committee up until his untimely death.”

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash, near the intersection of SH1 and O’Neills Rd, south of Makikihi, about 2.20pm on Monday, September 14.

One person was found dead at the scene and a second person was taken to hospital with critical injuries and died three days later.

“Police's thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.”

Police inquiries are ongoing.

— Allied Media