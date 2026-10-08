Traffic delays are in store on State Highway 1 south of Dunedin after “challenges” were struck with an intended detour route.

Two well-worn sections of the highway are being repaired at Henley and Otokia, and the plan had been to use local roads off SH1 as a northbound detour, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

However, one of those local roads – Centre Rd – had damage that now made it unsuitable for heavy vehicles, NZTA said on Thursday afternoon.

The work at Otokia would continue, but instead of northbound road users detouring on to the local roads, traffic would need to stop on demand on weekdays between 7am and 6pm, NZTA said.

"Delays of up 20 minutes can be expected at peak times.”

NZTA said stop/go management might be extended to operate 24-7 at times.

A temporary 30kmh speed restriction would also apply.

“Instead of running concurrently, the work at Henley will now take place after the rebuild at Otokia is completed. This is expected to be in early November.”

— Allied Media