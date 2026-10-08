Police have released the name of the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway in Alexandra last month.

She was 90-year-old Sietske Reinds, from Alexandra.

Police said they were called to a Killarney St property on Saturday, September 19 after reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

She was taken to hospital where she died the following day.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

— Allied Media