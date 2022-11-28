Electric book bus on way

One of Dunedin’s book buses will run on electric power from early next year.

The mobile service for Dunedin Public Libraries is replacing its two diesel vehicles, which have been operating since 1991.

One electric bus has been sourced and is expected to be ready to go as a book bus in Dunedin from January.

The Dunedin City Council plans to buy a second electric vehicle, to replace the other diesel bus, within the 2022-23 financial year.

The buses visit Dunedin suburbs on Mondays to Saturdays, bringing library books and audiobooks to residents.

A request system is also run.

The Dunedin City Council has been adding electric vehicles to its fleet in recent years as vehicles come up for replacement.

This is intended to help the council meet carbon zero aspirations.

The council’s electric vehicle fleet now totals 43, including 32 plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The council also has a non-plug-in hybrid.

