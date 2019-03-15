Event manager's husband injured

The iD Dunedin Fashion Week has had more pressures to deal with, following a serious injury to the husband of its event manager.

Former America's Cup sailor Simone de Mari was reported to have been badly injured in a surfing accident early this month, and taken to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

Despite that, his wife Sonja de Mari has managed to continue her work managing the event remotely from Auckland.

The iD board yesterday issued a statement saying it had assured her that supporting her husband and family was ''absolutely her priority''.

iD spokeswoman Nicola McConnell said Mrs de Mari was doing ''a great job'' despite the situation, working through email and images sent to her to continue her work organising the show.

Mrs de Mari joined iD for this year after five years as show producer at New Zealand Fashion Week.

