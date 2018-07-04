Fears someone trapped in Caversham blaze unfounded

A house fire in Caversham has been brought under control this morning after initial fears a person was trapped inside.

Four fire appliances were called to the blaze in Rutherford St where smoke could be seen coming from a house, just after 9.30am this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Daryl Ball said initially there were fears a person was trapped inside, so both police and St John ambulance also attended.

Four fire appliances, police and St John are at the scene of the blaze in Rutherford St where smoke can be seen coming from a house. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

But firefighters with breathing apparatuses found no-one during a search of the building and everyone had now been accounted for, Mr Ball said.

Once they arrived firefighters quickly extinguished the fire at the rear of the building, he said.

Neighbours who spoke to the Otago Daily Times said the house had been empty for sometime but understood people had recently moved in.