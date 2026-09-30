Carey’s Bay was the latest Dunedin location converged upon by cameras as the city plays host to a major international film company.

The Dunedin City Council announced last month a “major international television commercial production” would be filming in the city over the coming days, “bringing a large crew to the city which is expected to attract some attention”.

That production, led by Exit Films, was expected to be based in Dunedin for about 10 days from the middle of last week.

The council was tight-lipped on the nature of the commercial or the brand involved, but the ODT understands the filming is for a Christmas commercial for Amazon.

“The project is expected to deliver significant local economic benefits and showcase Dunedin to an international audience when it launches”, the council said.

As well as Carey’s Bay, film crews have also been spotted in Port Chalmers and at a property at the corner of Melville and Stafford Sts.

No filming was planned for the CBD.

Exit Films has previously shot big-budget advertisements for the likes of adidas, Apple, Nike, PlayStation and Google.

Its director, Mark Molloy, was the creative force behind a commercial starring Timothée Chalamet and football players including Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz