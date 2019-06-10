Fire that killed elderly resident not thought suspicious

Police say a fatal house fire in Mosgiel in which a man was found unconscious by firefighters after reports of smoke coming from the roof is not believed to be suspicious. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A fatal house fire in Mosgiel is not believed to be suspicious.

An elderly man was found unconscious by firefighters after they entered the house on the corner of Braemar and Tyne Sts after reports of smoke coming from the roof about 8.40am.

He was reported dead a short time later.

Three crews from Lookout Point Fire Station and Mosgiel Volunteer Fire Brigade as well as police and St John attended.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said there were no other people in the house at the time of the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing but the incident was not believed to have been suspicious.

Residents near the house told the Otago Daily Times the man was well known in the street and his death came as a shock.

A fire investigator visited the site yesterday afternoon.