Firefighters work to clear floodwater in St Leonards

Ravensbourne firefighters try to clear water running through a Moa St property on to State Highway 88 at St Leonards on Saturday afternoon.

Several properties in Ravensbourne and St Leonards were flooded following heavy rain in the Dunedin area on Saturday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a fire appliance from Ravensbourne Fire Station was called about 1pm to Manapouri St, in Ravensbourne, where a nearby stream burst its banks and sent water flowing across several properties.

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

He said the houses were not believed to have been flooded.

"The crew managed to divert the water away from the properties."

Later, at 2.10pm, the Ravensbourne crew was sent to the corner of Moa St and State Highway 88, in St Leonards, where heavy rainfall caused another stream to flood the area.

MetService data showed about 9mm of rain fell in the city between noon and 2pm on Saturday.