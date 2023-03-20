First Church celebrates anniversaries

REPORT: CAS SAUNDERS / PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Festivities were in full swing at First Church on Saturday for the celebration of 175 years of ministry at the church, and the 150th anniversary of the Moray Pl building.

Families were gathered on the grounds of the church, with drumming, sack races, egg and spoon races and a huge bouncy castle to entertain people of all ages.

Children and adults were enjoying the food and entertainment, which included churros, donuts, ice cream and jam and cream pikelets — which even the bees were trying to get a bite of.

Among those taking part in the festivities were Kalani Malae and his 3-year-old daughter Tialetapu (right), who gave the sack race a try.

Mr Malae had come to the event with his five children and wife after getting married to his wife at the church.

"We got married here all those years ago before we decided to start our family here in Dunedin," he said.

"It’s a special day for our family."