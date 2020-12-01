Jeremy Simons, a committee member of West Papua Support Dunedin, celebrates the flying of the Morning Star, the flag of Independent West Papua, as part of a series of international awareness-raising activities traditionally held on Decmeber 1 in many countries, to raise awareness about West Papua independence issues.

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

During the noon flag-flying event, at the Museum Reserve, and attended by about 30 people, Mr Simons said New Zealanders concerned about the issue and West Papuans were undertaking a shared journey towards ultimate freedom for West Papua.

Support group chairwoman Barbara Frame said the New Zealand Government should do more to raise the issue with Indonesia.