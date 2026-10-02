An argument between two Dunedin women in a carpark spiralled into one of them allegedly trying to run the other over multiple times.

The pair were at Woolworths Central Dunedin together on Thursday at 11.27am when an argument broke out in the carpark, Constable Eli Stafford-Rogers said.

One of the women got back into the car while the argument continued and attempted to drive off.

When the other women stood in front of the car the driver allegedly drove into her.

The victim ended up on the bonnet of the car.

The driver then accelerated and braked suddenly multiple times causing the other women to fall off the car.

She sustained injuries to her legs, back and tailbone, Const Stafford-Rogers said.

While she was on the ground, the driver then accelerated towards her once again but she was able to dodge the incoming car.

The driver then sped off from the scene.

“Several members of the public witnessed the incident, including an off-duty police detective, Const Stafford-Rogers said.

“Police are also aware of video footage, and we have identified the offender.”

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz