Hawaii beckons young gymnasts

Photo: Linda Robertson

The Dunedin Gymnastics Academy members (from left) Molly Ballard (16), Hannah Pearce and Ella Rowe (both 15) will travel to Hawaii in January after qualifying to represent New Zealand at Gymnastics in Paradise and the Aloha Gymfest.

Molly said she felt excited and hoped it would be the first of many international competitions. She aimed to have fun and do as well as possible in all of her event categories, although the floor routine was her favourite.

"I just love how much freedom you have," she said.

Women's Artistic Gymnastics lead coach Hayley Storey said plenty of hard work had gone into the achievement, with the young gymnasts training 20 and a-half hours a week at vault, bar, beam and floor routines.

It would be the first time representing New Zealand for all three girls, she said.

"I just want them to have a good experience."