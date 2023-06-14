Henley crash victims 'lucky to survive'

Driving a car overloaded with two young children and four adults - one of whom was riding in the boot - has been described as ‘‘just plain dangerous behaviour’’ by Dunedin police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the occupants were lucky to survive after the northbound driver lost control and hit a red ute on State Highway 1, between Henley-Berwick Rd and the Waipori River bridge, at 5.15pm yesterday.

‘‘The northbound car had six occupants. There were two adult females, one was the driver, two children aged 6-10 years, and two adult males in their 20s.

‘‘One of those adult males was unrestrained in the boot of the car. Seat belts are there for a reason. They’ve been shown to save lives.

‘‘Being in an overloaded vehicle puts anyone who is not restrained in danger.

‘‘It’s a 100kmh area, frequently used by heavy motor vehicles. Had that car hit a heavy motor vehicle, then we would be looking at at least one fatality - probably more.

‘‘These people were lucky to survive this accident.’’

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Snr Sgt Bond said there had been previous incidents where people had been killed around Otago and the rest of the country because they were riding in the boot of a car when it crashed.

‘‘It’s just plain dangerous behaviour. It’s putting yourself in a dangerous position.’’

He said three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital - two with serious injuries, including a suspected spinal injury and a suspected badly broken leg.

Three other people received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been informed of the incident and police are still appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz